Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $109.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. Matson has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matson will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

