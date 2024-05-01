Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77, Briefing.com reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of THC stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
