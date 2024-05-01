PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
PACCAR has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.
PACCAR Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,148 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
