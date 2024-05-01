PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PACCAR has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,148 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

