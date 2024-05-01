IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.82-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.895-$3.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.820-11.200 EPS.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $476.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.85 and its 200 day moving average is $512.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.