DraftKings (DKNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. DraftKings has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DKNG stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $49.57.
In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock valued at $45,903,509. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
