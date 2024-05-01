RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32, Briefing.com reports. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RNR opened at $219.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.30. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 3.05%.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $213.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.89.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

