Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Robert W. Baird

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.

FLS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $59,261,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $29,745,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,321,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 270.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 464,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,976,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

