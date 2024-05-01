Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issued By Wedbush

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $9,960,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 70.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 315,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,216,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 298,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,977,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 222,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

