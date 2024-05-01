SPX Technologies (SPXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect SPX Technologies to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. SPX Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $4.85-5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect SPX Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
