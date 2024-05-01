Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Plans Dividend of $0.58

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5751 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:CGBDL opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.