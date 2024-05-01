Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.650-0.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.65 to $0.85 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

