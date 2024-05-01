Stifel Nicolaus Trims 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price to $53.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 103.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,274,000 after acquiring an additional 107,815 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,388,000 after purchasing an additional 446,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

