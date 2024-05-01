Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1194 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vår Energi AS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VARRY opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Vår Energi AS has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

