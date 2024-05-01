Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1194 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Vår Energi AS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VARRY opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Vår Energi AS has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.
About Vår Energi AS
