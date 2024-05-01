Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

