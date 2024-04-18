Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

