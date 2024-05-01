Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $109.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Indemnity Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC ( NASDAQ:GBLI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

