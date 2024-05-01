Concurrent Technologies Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Concurrent Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
LON CNC opened at GBX 102.10 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.04. Concurrent Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.14 ($1.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.44 million, a PE ratio of 4,975.00 and a beta of 0.73.
About Concurrent Technologies
