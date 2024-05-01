Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

