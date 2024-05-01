Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

LON:SLP opened at GBX 68 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.72. The company has a market cap of £177.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 97 ($1.22).

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eileen Carr acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,683.71). Insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.