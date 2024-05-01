MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 1,885 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after acquiring an additional 283,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $718,622,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWY opened at $187.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.94 and a 12 month high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

