MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,130 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $770,000,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,208,188.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,486,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

