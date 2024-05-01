MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,130 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $770,000,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,208,188.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,486,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

