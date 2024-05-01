Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,868,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,830,000 after purchasing an additional 641,010 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8,630.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 332,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,599 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 166,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 162,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

