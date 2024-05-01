Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 408.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $172.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.