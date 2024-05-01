Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 475,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

