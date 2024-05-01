Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $15.85 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $15.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.54. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.57 per share.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.69.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

