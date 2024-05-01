Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,813 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,431,000 after acquiring an additional 781,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5,293.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,620,000 after acquiring an additional 473,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $101,872,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $334.57 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.22.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

