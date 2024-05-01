Omnicell (OMCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Omnicell Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
