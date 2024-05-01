Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$170.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.20.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of C$26.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post 0.0700051 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRQ

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.