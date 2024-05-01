Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 142.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DFSE stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

