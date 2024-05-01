Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Insider Purchases £16,440 in Stock

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) insider Mike Prentis bought 4,000 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £16,440 ($20,650.67).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Performance

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 412.20 ($5.18). The company had a trading volume of 38,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,802. The firm has a market cap of £139.45 million, a P/E ratio of -549.59 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a 1 year low of GBX 378 ($4.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($5.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 410.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 410.46.

Get Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller alerts:

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.