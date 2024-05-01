Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) CEO Sells $3,745,151.52 in Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.0 %

EHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,841. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EHC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.