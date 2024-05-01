Ron A. Bloom Purchases 25,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,825,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

