Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 863,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,805. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

