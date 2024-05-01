John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Arvind Balan Sells 633,785 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Balan sold 633,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.90), for a total value of £957,015.35 ($1,202,129.57).

WG traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 148.40 ($1.86). 1,974,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.15. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,008.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.66 ($2.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

