Cannell & Co. Has $45.56 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises 1.4% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cannell & Co. owned 1.18% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $45,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTM traded up $21.85 on Wednesday, hitting $1,799.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,760.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,611.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,319.05 and a 12 month high of $1,849.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTM shares. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

