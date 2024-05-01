TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $22.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,951. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.06 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.