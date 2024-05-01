Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HAFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Get Our Latest Report on Hanmi Financial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hanmi Financial Stock Performance
HAFC traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,690. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $474.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.
About Hanmi Financial
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
