Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Insider Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc Acquires 3,527,043 Shares

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc acquired 3,527,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$282,163.44 ($185,633.84).

Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Locality Planning Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc purchased 1,100,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$83,600.00 ($55,000.00).

Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.

Locality Planning Energy Company Profile

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Locality Planning Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locality Planning Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.