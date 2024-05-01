Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INDB shares. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

INDB stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $4,663,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $3,463,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

