Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Update

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Genelux Stock Performance

GNLX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. 57,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Genelux has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Genelux

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $171,850.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,322,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 71,078 shares of company stock valued at $250,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,037,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 925,258 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Genelux in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genelux by 476.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

