BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,709. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $749.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

