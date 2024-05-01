CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.04

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 10754423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Down 17.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 344,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 70.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 126,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

