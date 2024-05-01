Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,134. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.