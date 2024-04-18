SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 777 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

TSM opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $721.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

