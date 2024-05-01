Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM Stock Up 4.1 %

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 5,219,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,656,088. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

