Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.22-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FELE traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.07. 70,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

