Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $355,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $254.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.24. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

