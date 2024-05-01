Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of AGCO worth $371,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.04. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

