Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,118. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.