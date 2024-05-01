ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,213,000 after purchasing an additional 518,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,356,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,055,000 after buying an additional 459,340 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

AMGN stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.41. 746,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.76 and a 200-day moving average of $281.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

